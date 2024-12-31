TSR POD: Tiger Basketball Report Episode 6
Tiger Sport Report's own Devin LaTulippe and Sam Shoemaker are joined by Landon Speck to talk all things Tigers Basketball, from the Clemson win to predictions in Conference play. It's a fun one, enjoy.
