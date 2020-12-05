On offense, the Tigers struggled to find the running lanes. The Tulane defense held Memphis to only 45 yards on the ground and 255 through the air.

Everything that could go wrong for the Tigers on Saturday went wrong. It was an ugly game for the Tigers in all categories, and the Green Wave jumped all over the poor execution from Memphis.

Yes, today was frustrating. It was frustrating for the players, for the coaching staff, and for the fan base however, the season is far from over. The Tigers still have Houston coming to the Liberty Bowl next Saturday and the bowl game that is likely to take place in Birmingham against a regional rival in Birmingham Bowl.

There's just still so much to play for this season. This Memphis team needs to channel their inner short term memory loss and find out who they are as a team. Leaders need to be leaders in the locker room, and the fans need to be patient with this team.

The future is bright with this program as a whole, but the 2020 Memphis football team's legacy will take place this week. It's about how you get up when you get knocked down. When the Tigers take the field next Saturday against Houston, this team needs to play for the front of the jersey and play with a sense of pride. It's that pride alone that built this program from the ground up. It's in these moments after a loss that will define the legacy of the 2020 Memphis football team. It's a learning experience and, this team will rebound.

With today's loss to Tulane, the Tigers have officially been eliminated from any hope of defending their crown as AAC champions.

Memphis will play Houston next Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.



