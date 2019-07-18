Coming off a back to back American Athletic Championship and a 12-1 finish the UCF Knights are looking to continue their dominance as we head to the 2019 season. The Knights are the AAC preseason pick to win the conference for a third straight year, and if it's chalk-like the past two years the Knights will face off with the Memphis Tigers.

Like years past, UCF will look to their offense to carry the Knights to victory in the 2019 season, UCF will return eight on that side of the ball. Despite losing their quarterback the Knights are poised to have yet another breakout year on offense, putting up numbers that are almost impossible to keep up with.

The Notre Dame transfer, Brandon Wimbush will be the face of the UCF Knight offense. Wimbush who made 16 career starts in South Bend, might not be the excellent passer that Milton was but will certainly turn heads in Orlando.

The weakest point of this UCF offense will be the receivers who look to replace two out of their top three receivers. UCF added Tre Nixon Jr from Ole Miss over the offseason who will likely prove to be a huge addition for this UCF team.

On the other side of the ball, the Knights will look to replace six starters on defense. Despite losing six starters, UCF will return their leading tacklers Patrick Jasinski and Nate Evans who led the defense with 99 combined tackles.

As UCF prepares for the 2019 season this team could be another magical team for the fans in Orlando. The entire season for the Knights will come down to the massive showdown when UCF will travel to Cincinnati to face off with the Bearcats. The winner of that game will likely be the front runner to win the AAC East.



