The University of Memphis and James Wiseman have received a temporary injunction by a Shelby County court judge that will allow him to play in this evening’s contest. What that means coming forward, who knows?

The NCAA is accusing head coach Penny Hardaway of paying $11,500 in moving expenses for Wiseman and his family to relocate from Nashville to Memphis. Wiseman transferred from Nashville Ensworth to Memphis East where head coach Penny Hardaway was coaching at that time. There was an initial report that said this happened in 2008 when Wiseman would’ve been 7-8 years old. That report has since been corrected and happened during the aforementioned period.

We saw a similar situation with the NFL and Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys. He was granted several injunctions before eventually having to sit 6 games.