3-star Defensive End Janirr Wade picked up an offer from Memphis this week and TigerSportsReport got his thoughts on the offer and Memphis.

"I think the Tigers are a great team and I can’t wait to get up there in Memphis," Wade said.

The 6-foot-3 235 lbs End said his main recruiter is Memphis Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller.

"I only spoke to him briefly but I feel like he is a good dude and a great coach."

He said he plans to visit Memphis soon.

