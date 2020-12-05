 Memphis Tigers basketball analytics
2020-12-05

What the analytics say about Memphis through five games

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
The Memphis Tigers are riding a 2-game winning streak. Here's a look at where Memphis stands relative to the rest of the country through five games and it's 3-2 record, courtesy of Synergy Sports' analytics.

Memphis Tigers Basketball
Memphis Tigers (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

Shot Chart

Memphis Tigers Basketball
Memphis shot chart

As you can see from the chart that Memphis has only been highly efficient in one zone. That mid-range from mid-left side they are 44.4% but have only taken 9 shots from there. Down low around the rim needs improvement. Memphis are 49.7% from down low and that's below the league average of 54.1%.

Overall Offense
Offense Type % of Time Points Per Possession Rank / Rating

Overall

100%

0.829

31% / Average

Transition

22.1%

0.812

20% / Below Avg

Overall Half Court

77.9%

0.834

39% / Average

Short Shot Clock <4 Seconds

3.5%

0.533

33% / Average

Out of Bounds (End)

7.4%

0.64

28% / Below Avg

Out of Bounds (Side)

5.9%

0.9

66% / Very Good

After Time Outs

16%

0.704

27% / Below Avg

Against Man

87.3%

0.8

31% / Average

Against Zone

12.7%

1.07

75% / Very Good

Press Offense

6.8%

0.87

59% / Good
Memphis Tigers Basketball
Memhis Basketball (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)
Offensive Play Types
Play Type % of Time Points Per Possession Rank / Rating

Spot Up

24.9%

0.889

45% / Average

Transition

22.1%

0.812

20% / Below Avg

P&R Ball Handler

10.6%

0.543

15% / Below Avg

Cut

6.2%

1.148

52% / Good

Offensive Rebounds (put backs)

6%

1.154

60% / Good

Off Screen

5.8%

1.12

79% / Very Good

Isolation

3.7%

0.438

10% / Poor

P&R Roll Man

3.7%

1.062

62% / Good

Post-Up

3.2%

0.5

6% / Poor

Hand Off

2.8%

0.667

42% / Average

Memphis has really improved over last year in spot up play. Last year they were poor ranked at 4%. This year they are ranked 45%. The Tigers have regressed a bit in offensive put backs. While they are still good this year at 60%, they were excellent last year ranked 96%.

Memphis Tigers Basketball
Overall Defense
Defense Type % of Time Points Per Possession Rank / Rating

Overall

100%

0.768

77% / Very Good

Transition

24.1%

0.703

87% / Excellent

Overall Half Court

75.9%

0.789

62% / Good

Short Shot Clock <4 Seconds

7.2%

0.6

60% / Good

Out of Bounds (End)

10.4%

0.697

65% / Very Good

Out of Bounds (Side)

4.7%

0.867

32% / Average

After Time Outs

17.3%

0.764

56% / Good

Man Defense

96.2%

0.788

61% / Good

Zone Defense

3.8%

0.833

66% / Good

Press Defense

25.5%

0.827

37% average

Overall the Tigers defense is in the top 77% but that's down from last year when they were 100%. They also were in the 100% area in Man Defense last year and so far this year they are 61%.

Memphis Tigers Basketball
Memphis basketball (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)
Defensive Play Types
Play Types % of Time Points Per Possession Rank / Rating

Transition

24.1%

0.703

87% Excellent

Spot Up

21%

0.693

85% / Excellent

P&R Ball Handler

10.7%

1.067

7% / Poor

Cut

7.2%

0.933

75% / Very Good

Post-Up

6.7%

0.893

35% / Average

Offensive Rebounds (put backs)

4.8%

1.1

40% / Average

P&R Roll Man

4.3%

0.889

56% / Good

Isolation

3.8%

1

11% / Poor

Off Screen

3.3%

0.571

76% / Very Good

Hand Off

1.7%

0.429

N/A

The biggest drop off defensively is against the P&R Ball Handler. Last year Memphis was excellent in the 85% range and this year is poor with 7%.

Memphis Tigers Basketball
