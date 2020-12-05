The Memphis Tigers are riding a 2-game winning streak. Here's a look at where Memphis stands relative to the rest of the country through five games and it's 3-2 record, courtesy of Synergy Sports' analytics.

Memphis Tigers (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

Shot Chart

Memphis shot chart

As you can see from the chart that Memphis has only been highly efficient in one zone. That mid-range from mid-left side they are 44.4% but have only taken 9 shots from there. Down low around the rim needs improvement. Memphis are 49.7% from down low and that's below the league average of 54.1%.



Overall Offense Offense Type % of Time Points Per Possession Rank / Rating Overall 100% 0.829 31% / Average Transition 22.1% 0.812 20% / Below Avg

Overall Half Court 77.9% 0.834 39% / Average

Short Shot Clock <4 Seconds 3.5% 0.533 33% / Average

Out of Bounds (End) 7.4% 0.64 28% / Below Avg

Out of Bounds (Side) 5.9% 0.9 66% / Very Good

After Time Outs 16% 0.704 27% / Below Avg

Against Man 87.3% 0.8 31% / Average

Against Zone 12.7% 1.07 75% / Very Good

Press Offense 6.8% 0.87 59% / Good



Memhis Basketball (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

Offensive Play Types Play Type % of Time Points Per Possession Rank / Rating Spot Up 24.9% 0.889 45% / Average

Transition 22.1% 0.812 20% / Below Avg

P&R Ball Handler 10.6% 0.543 15% / Below Avg

Cut 6.2% 1.148 52% / Good

Offensive Rebounds (put backs) 6% 1.154 60% / Good

Off Screen 5.8% 1.12 79% / Very Good

Isolation 3.7% 0.438 10% / Poor

P&R Roll Man 3.7% 1.062 62% / Good

Post-Up 3.2% 0.5 6% / Poor

Hand Off 2.8% 0.667 42% / Average



Memphis has really improved over last year in spot up play. Last year they were poor ranked at 4%. This year they are ranked 45%. The Tigers have regressed a bit in offensive put backs. While they are still good this year at 60%, they were excellent last year ranked 96%.



Overall Defense Defense Type % of Time Points Per Possession Rank / Rating Overall 100% 0.768 77% / Very Good

Transition 24.1% 0.703 87% / Excellent

Overall Half Court 75.9% 0.789 62% / Good

Short Shot Clock <4 Seconds 7.2% 0.6 60% / Good

Out of Bounds (End) 10.4% 0.697 65% / Very Good

Out of Bounds (Side) 4.7% 0.867 32% / Average After Time Outs 17.3% 0.764 56% / Good

Man Defense 96.2% 0.788 61% / Good

Zone Defense 3.8% 0.833 66% / Good

Press Defense 25.5% 0.827 37% average



Overall the Tigers defense is in the top 77% but that's down from last year when they were 100%. They also were in the 100% area in Man Defense last year and so far this year they are 61%.



Memphis basketball (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

Defensive Play Types Play Types % of Time Points Per Possession Rank / Rating Transition 24.1% 0.703 87% Excellent

Spot Up 21% 0.693 85% / Excellent

P&R Ball Handler 10.7% 1.067 7% / Poor

Cut 7.2% 0.933 75% / Very Good

Post-Up 6.7% 0.893 35% / Average

Offensive Rebounds (put backs) 4.8% 1.1 40% / Average

P&R Roll Man 4.3% 0.889 56% / Good

Isolation 3.8% 1 11% / Poor

Off Screen 3.3% 0.571 76% / Very Good

Hand Off 1.7% 0.429 N/A

The biggest drop off defensively is against the P&R Ball Handler. Last year Memphis was excellent in the 85% range and this year is poor with 7%.

