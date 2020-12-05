What the analytics say about Memphis through five games
The Memphis Tigers are riding a 2-game winning streak. Here's a look at where Memphis stands relative to the rest of the country through five games and it's 3-2 record, courtesy of Synergy Sports' analytics.
Shot Chart
As you can see from the chart that Memphis has only been highly efficient in one zone. That mid-range from mid-left side they are 44.4% but have only taken 9 shots from there. Down low around the rim needs improvement. Memphis are 49.7% from down low and that's below the league average of 54.1%.
|Offense Type
|% of Time
|Points Per Possession
|Rank / Rating
|
Overall
|
100%
|
0.829
|
31% / Average
|
Transition
|
22.1%
|
0.812
|
20% / Below Avg
|
Overall Half Court
|
77.9%
|
0.834
|
39% / Average
|
Short Shot Clock <4 Seconds
|
3.5%
|
0.533
|
33% / Average
|
Out of Bounds (End)
|
7.4%
|
0.64
|
28% / Below Avg
|
Out of Bounds (Side)
|
5.9%
|
0.9
|
66% / Very Good
|
After Time Outs
|
16%
|
0.704
|
27% / Below Avg
|
Against Man
|
87.3%
|
0.8
|
31% / Average
|
Against Zone
|
12.7%
|
1.07
|
75% / Very Good
|
Press Offense
|
6.8%
|
0.87
|
59% / Good
|Play Type
|% of Time
|Points Per Possession
|Rank / Rating
|
Spot Up
|
24.9%
|
0.889
|
45% / Average
|
Transition
|
22.1%
|
0.812
|
20% / Below Avg
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
10.6%
|
0.543
|
15% / Below Avg
|
Cut
|
6.2%
|
1.148
|
52% / Good
|
Offensive Rebounds (put backs)
|
6%
|
1.154
|
60% / Good
|
Off Screen
|
5.8%
|
1.12
|
79% / Very Good
|
Isolation
|
3.7%
|
0.438
|
10% / Poor
|
P&R Roll Man
|
3.7%
|
1.062
|
62% / Good
|
Post-Up
|
3.2%
|
0.5
|
6% / Poor
|
Hand Off
|
2.8%
|
0.667
|
42% / Average
Memphis has really improved over last year in spot up play. Last year they were poor ranked at 4%. This year they are ranked 45%. The Tigers have regressed a bit in offensive put backs. While they are still good this year at 60%, they were excellent last year ranked 96%.
|Defense Type
|% of Time
|Points Per Possession
|Rank / Rating
|
Overall
|
100%
|
0.768
|
77% / Very Good
|
Transition
|
24.1%
|
0.703
|
87% / Excellent
|
Overall Half Court
|
75.9%
|
0.789
|
62% / Good
|
Short Shot Clock <4 Seconds
|
7.2%
|
0.6
|
60% / Good
|
Out of Bounds (End)
|
10.4%
|
0.697
|
65% / Very Good
|
Out of Bounds (Side)
|
4.7%
|
0.867
|
32% / Average
|
After Time Outs
|
17.3%
|
0.764
|
56% / Good
|
Man Defense
|
96.2%
|
0.788
|
61% / Good
|
Zone Defense
|
3.8%
|
0.833
|
66% / Good
|
Press Defense
|
25.5%
|
0.827
|
37% average
Overall the Tigers defense is in the top 77% but that's down from last year when they were 100%. They also were in the 100% area in Man Defense last year and so far this year they are 61%.
|Play Types
|% of Time
|Points Per Possession
|Rank / Rating
|
Transition
|
24.1%
|
0.703
|
87% Excellent
|
Spot Up
|
21%
|
0.693
|
85% / Excellent
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
10.7%
|
1.067
|
7% / Poor
|
Cut
|
7.2%
|
0.933
|
75% / Very Good
|
Post-Up
|
6.7%
|
0.893
|
35% / Average
|
Offensive Rebounds (put backs)
|
4.8%
|
1.1
|
40% / Average
|
P&R Roll Man
|
4.3%
|
0.889
|
56% / Good
|
Isolation
|
3.8%
|
1
|
11% / Poor
|
Off Screen
|
3.3%
|
0.571
|
76% / Very Good
|
Hand Off
|
1.7%
|
0.429
|
N/A
The biggest drop off defensively is against the P&R Ball Handler. Last year Memphis was excellent in the 85% range and this year is poor with 7%.