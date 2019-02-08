Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-08 18:59:21 -0600') }} basketball

What the analytics say about the 13-10 Memphis Tigers

Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

The Memphis Tigers may not be where they hoped to be at this point of the season but there's still some basketball to be played and the Tigers still have an outside shot to be a bubble team. Before you laugh, there's 8 games left. The Tigers have the ability to make a strong run. 6-2 down the stretch isn't too far fetched.

Could the Tigers finish the regular season at 19-12?

Before Memphis takes on UConn on Sunday, here's a look at what the analytics (courtesy of Synergy Sports) say about the 13-10 Tigers.

Overall Team Offense
Memphis % of Time PPP / Rank Rating

Overall

100%

.9339 / 69%

Very Good

Transition

23.5%

1.063 / 64%

Good

Half Court

76.5%

.901 / 61%

Good

Short Shot Clock <4 Seconds

3.4%

.897 / 92%

Excellent

Out of Bounds (End)

8.6%

.712 / 17%

Below Average

Out of Bounds (Side)

5.3%

.971 / 82%

Very Good

vs Man Defense

78.6%

.886 / 54%

Good

vs Zone

21.4%

.957 / 62%

Good

Press Offense

5.3%

.725 / 16%

Below Average
Memphis Play Types
Play % of Time PPP / Rank Rating

Transition

23.5%

1.063 / 64%

Good

Spot Up

21.3%

0.925 / 47%

Average

P&R Ball Handler

10.9%

0.755 / 47 %

Average

Cut

9.2%

1.327 / 95%

Excellent

Off. Reb. (put backs)

6.5%

1.11 / 57%

Good

Isolation

6.2%

0.894 / 80%

Very Good

Post-Up

5.2%

0.655 / 9%

Poor

P&R Roll Man

3.8%

0.969 / 41%

Average

Off Screen

3.5%

0.881 / 50%

Average

Hand Off

1.3%

0.682 / 23%

Below Average

Miscellaneous

8.7%

0.578 / 66%

Very Good
Overall Team Defense
Memphis % of Time PPP / Rank Rating

Overall Defense

100%

0.868 / 65%

Very Good

Transition

19.4%

0.991 / 55%

Good

Overall Half Court

80.6%

0.838 / 68%

Very Good

Short Shot Clock <4 Seconds

5.8%

0.546 / 90%

Excellent

Out of Bounds (End)

6.5%

0.609 / 95%

Excellent

Out of Bounds (Side)

5.6%

0.96 / 17%

Below Average

After Time Outs

14.6%

0.831 / 59%

Good

Man Defense

79.4%

0.836 / 68%

Very Good

Zone Defense

20.6

0.848 / 72%

Very Good

Press Defense

20.3%

0.809 / 62%

Good
Play Types Memphis Has Faced
Play Types % of Time PPP / Rank Ranking

Spot Up

26.1%

0.889 / 63%

Good

Transition

19.4%

0.991 / 55%

Good

P&R Ball Handler

10.9%

0.773 / 38%

Average

Cut

7.3%

1.124 / 51%

Good

Off. Reb.

(put backs)

6.9%

0.913 / 92%

Excellent

Isolation

5.4%

0.618 / 87%

Excellent

Post-Up

5.4%

0.719 / 83%

Excellent

P&R Roll Man

3.1%

1.096 / 28%

Below Average

Off Screen

2.8%

1.174 / 4%

Poor

Hand Off

1.9%

0.581 / 92%

Excellent

Miscellaneous

10.8

0.594 / 16%

Below Average
