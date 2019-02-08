What the analytics say about the 13-10 Memphis Tigers
The Memphis Tigers may not be where they hoped to be at this point of the season but there's still some basketball to be played and the Tigers still have an outside shot to be a bubble team. Before you laugh, there's 8 games left. The Tigers have the ability to make a strong run. 6-2 down the stretch isn't too far fetched.
Could the Tigers finish the regular season at 19-12?
Before Memphis takes on UConn on Sunday, here's a look at what the analytics (courtesy of Synergy Sports) say about the 13-10 Tigers.
|Memphis
|% of Time
|PPP / Rank
|Rating
|
Overall
|
100%
|
.9339 / 69%
|
Very Good
|
Transition
|
23.5%
|
1.063 / 64%
|
Good
|
Half Court
|
76.5%
|
.901 / 61%
|
Good
|
Short Shot Clock <4 Seconds
|
3.4%
|
.897 / 92%
|
Excellent
|
Out of Bounds (End)
|
8.6%
|
.712 / 17%
|
Below Average
|
Out of Bounds (Side)
|
5.3%
|
.971 / 82%
|
Very Good
|
vs Man Defense
|
78.6%
|
.886 / 54%
|
Good
|
vs Zone
|
21.4%
|
.957 / 62%
|
Good
|
Press Offense
|
5.3%
|
.725 / 16%
|
Below Average
|Play
|% of Time
|PPP / Rank
|Rating
|
Transition
|
23.5%
|
1.063 / 64%
|
Good
|
Spot Up
|
21.3%
|
0.925 / 47%
|
Average
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
10.9%
|
0.755 / 47 %
|
Average
|
Cut
|
9.2%
|
1.327 / 95%
|
Excellent
|
Off. Reb. (put backs)
|
6.5%
|
1.11 / 57%
|
Good
|
Isolation
|
6.2%
|
0.894 / 80%
|
Very Good
|
Post-Up
|
5.2%
|
0.655 / 9%
|
Poor
|
P&R Roll Man
|
3.8%
|
0.969 / 41%
|
Average
|
Off Screen
|
3.5%
|
0.881 / 50%
|
Average
|
Hand Off
|
1.3%
|
0.682 / 23%
|
Below Average
|
Miscellaneous
|
8.7%
|
0.578 / 66%
|
Very Good
|Memphis
|% of Time
|PPP / Rank
|Rating
|
Overall Defense
|
100%
|
0.868 / 65%
|
Very Good
|
Transition
|
19.4%
|
0.991 / 55%
|
Good
|
Overall Half Court
|
80.6%
|
0.838 / 68%
|
Very Good
|
Short Shot Clock <4 Seconds
|
5.8%
|
0.546 / 90%
|
Excellent
|
Out of Bounds (End)
|
6.5%
|
0.609 / 95%
|
Excellent
|
Out of Bounds (Side)
|
5.6%
|
0.96 / 17%
|
Below Average
|
After Time Outs
|
14.6%
|
0.831 / 59%
|
Good
|
Man Defense
|
79.4%
|
0.836 / 68%
|
Very Good
|
Zone Defense
|
20.6
|
0.848 / 72%
|
Very Good
|
Press Defense
|
20.3%
|
0.809 / 62%
|
Good
|Play Types
|% of Time
|PPP / Rank
|Ranking
|
Spot Up
|
26.1%
|
0.889 / 63%
|
Good
|
Transition
|
19.4%
|
0.991 / 55%
|
Good
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
10.9%
|
0.773 / 38%
|
Average
|
Cut
|
7.3%
|
1.124 / 51%
|
Good
|
Off. Reb.
(put backs)
|
6.9%
|
0.913 / 92%
|
Excellent
|
Isolation
|
5.4%
|
0.618 / 87%
|
Excellent
|
Post-Up
|
5.4%
|
0.719 / 83%
|
Excellent
|
P&R Roll Man
|
3.1%
|
1.096 / 28%
|
Below Average
|
Off Screen
|
2.8%
|
1.174 / 4%
|
Poor
|
Hand Off
|
1.9%
|
0.581 / 92%
|
Excellent
|
Miscellaneous
|
10.8
|
0.594 / 16%
|
Below Average