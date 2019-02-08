The Memphis Tigers may not be where they hoped to be at this point of the season but there's still some basketball to be played and the Tigers still have an outside shot to be a bubble team. Before you laugh, there's 8 games left. The Tigers have the ability to make a strong run. 6-2 down the stretch isn't too far fetched.

Could the Tigers finish the regular season at 19-12?



Before Memphis takes on UConn on Sunday, here's a look at what the analytics (courtesy of Synergy Sports) say about the 13-10 Tigers.

