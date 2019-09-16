Memphis, Tennessee:

Coming off a fast start the Memphis Tigers find themselves at 3-0 heading into a week four bye week before a week five matchup with Navy.

The Tigers come into the bye week having outscored their opponents 112-40, including a 42-6 beat down of South Alabama.

As the bye week is upon us, we need to give credit to the defensive unit as a whole for the efforts through three games. This unit has been the backbone of this 2019 Memphis football team so far. From Austin Hall and his massive hits to Bryce Huff and the tackling machine that he has become. Coach Fuller has this unit clicking on all fronts as the bye weeks approaches.

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers have shown a ray of hope in the games with Southern University and South Alabama. In those two games, the Tigers offense combined for an impressive 97 points and over 1,105 total yards of offense.

The one thing to watch for coming out of the bye week will be a new confidence level for Brady White. Brady White has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his career at Memphis but seems to be turning the upward corner for the Tigers. Look for the coaching staff to develop his confidence heading into the matchup with Navy.

Overall, Tiger fans should be excited as to where the potential for this team is heading. As many people predicted in the preseason this Tigers football team has what it takes to make this one of the most memorable seasons in Memphis football history.

Memphis will be back in action next Thursday the 26th when the Navy Midshipmen travel to the Liberty Bowl for a nationally televised game.