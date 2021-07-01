Who Are Some Memphis Football Players Best Positioned To Profit From NIL?

College Football as we know it is changing. It's changing in a big way. Today marks the first day college players can profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).

What ways can a college athlete earn money through NIL?

Now, NCAA athletes can monetize NIL through hosting camps, private lessons, merchandise, podcasts, commercials, autographs, social media, and more.



The free market will dictate how much a collage athlete can make.



Social Media is the way of the world and companies will be looking to get their products into the hands of influential athletes that can move the needle in their market. You'll have companies that will book deals with players to speak at their events. The possibilities for college athletes to profit off their NIL is pretty much limitless right now.



So who on the Tigers football team is primed to cash in? Which players are the most marketable? Let's take a look.

