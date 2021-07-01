Who Are Some Memphis Football Players Best Positioned To Profit From NIL?
College Football as we know it is changing. It's changing in a big way. Today marks the first day college players can profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).
What ways can a college athlete earn money through NIL?
Now, NCAA athletes can monetize NIL through hosting camps, private lessons, merchandise, podcasts, commercials, autographs, social media, and more.
The free market will dictate how much a collage athlete can make.
Social Media is the way of the world and companies will be looking to get their products into the hands of influential athletes that can move the needle in their market. You'll have companies that will book deals with players to speak at their events. The possibilities for college athletes to profit off their NIL is pretty much limitless right now.
So who on the Tigers football team is primed to cash in? Which players are the most marketable? Let's take a look.
The first name that comes to mind for the 2021 Memphis football team is wide receiver Calvin Austin III. Austin wasn't expected to be the #1 receiver in 2020 but when Damonte Coxie opted out before the UCF game, it pushed him to be the main target. That was a challenge he accepted and excelled at. He's known for speed and ran track. There's a market for that.
Twitter followers- 2,461
Instagram followers- 4,880
Total followers- 7,341
IDEAL PRODUCT: Two products come into mind when I think of Austin. Sports car and running shoes. If you're a car dealership wanting to sell fast sports car why not have possibly the fastest player on the team? If you're a shoe company (or shoe store) that wants to push running shoes then why not have a speedy wide receiver?
Ok. I know what you're thinking. How can a Offensive Lineman be marketable. The OL position isn't the most sexy or glamorous position. While that's true there is a market for a player like Dylan Parham. NO ONE on the Memphis line protected Brady White better than Parham did last year. I know Parham doesn't have the greatest social media reach right now but the upside is there.
Twitter followers- 447
Instagram followers- 620
Total followers- 1,067
IDEAL PRODUCT: Home Security. Think about it. Protecting Memphis quarterbacks....protecting your home.....It'll work. If you're not on board with that then what about a Portfolio Management company? Protecting your investments....protecting the quarterbacks....
Morris Joseph led the team with 8 sacks last season. He's a beast.
Twitter followers- 4,211
Instagram followers- 3,711
Total followers-7,922
IDEAL PRODUCT: Any company that wants to use the tagline "We SACK the competition!"
Quindell Johnson led the Tigers in tackles last season with 81. He has 139 in his 2 seasons at Memphis. He also has 5 INT's in his 2 years here. He's a defensive work horse who covers anything on the football field.
Twitter followers- 3,201
Instagram followers- 2,525
Total followers- 5,726
IDEAL PRODUCT: He already has 1 deal for an IG post with Yoke but I'll say an insurance company is ideal. Why? Coverage.
Jacobi Francis led the team with 7 passes defended and 2nd on the team with 2 interceptions. He has 22 PD's in his Memphis career.
Twitter followers- 2,970
Instagram followers- 5,116
Total followers- 8,086
IDEAL PRODUCT: Just like with Quindell Johnson, I'll say an insurance company is ideal. Why? Coverage.
Who did we miss? Tell us on the Message Boards