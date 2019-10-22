Who will step in for Sanchez Blake?
The Loss of strong safety Sanchez Black will be felt but how much? Blake is the Tigers leading tackler. With Black out indefinitely after suffering an injury last Saturday in the first quarter agai...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news