{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 19:31:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Why I coach: Kevin Johns

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Memphis offensive coordinator Kevin Johns will be entering his third season at Memphis this fall. TigerSportsReport caught up with him to find out what makes him tick.

What all do we talk about?

We dig deep into the memory banks and chat about his time in Piqua, Ohio. He played three sports in high school before moving on to Dayton to play quarterback for the Flyers.



Coach Johns and Coach Kelly

What was in his CD player back then?

Did you know Coach Johns still holds some quarterback records at Dayton? He went 20-1 as a starter. What happened during that 1 loss?

Does he remember any boneheaded plays from his past?

Recruiting has changed from when he was in high school and we talk about how it's changed.

When he started coaching, what was the biggest adjusted for him?

Find out his pet peeves and hear what he has to say about the family life while being in the coaching profession.

He loves Memphis and once you watch this video, we think Memphis will love him a little more too.

