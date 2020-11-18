TigerSportsReport - Wiseman, Achiuwa drafted in the NBA

Wiseman, Achiuwa drafted in the NBA
It didn't take long for James Wiseman to hear his name called in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Golden State Warriors selected the 7-foot-1 Center 2nd overall.
Penny Hardaway becomes the only NCAA head coach in history to have been selected in the top three of the NBA Draft and be the head coach of a former player selected in the top three.
Precious Achiuwa was selected 20th overall by the Miami Heat.
James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa are the 14th & 15th Tigers selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. It's the first time since 2009 that the Tigers have had 2 players picked in the first round.