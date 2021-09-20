Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Announced

The Katrina Merriweather era begins at Memphis with the season opener against Xavier on November 9th.

We believe we’ve put together a schedule that will challenge us in terms of competition and travel,” said Merriweather. “We are excited to see how all of our hard work in the pre-season will translate in games. Our goal is to simply get better every time we step on the floor.”

The Tigers follow the opener up by hosting SIUE on November 14th. Following a road trip to Little Rock on November 18th, the Tigers return home to face Florida A&M on the 20th before heading to Loyola Marymount on the 26th and 27th of November.

The Tigers non-conference home schedule also includes games against Southern (December 4th) and the final non-conference affair on December 20th vs Nicholls.

The AAC schedule is yet to be announced.

Current 2021-22 Memphis Women’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 9 - Xavier

Nov. 14 - SIUE

Nov. 18 - at Little Rock

Nov. 20 – Florida A&M

Nov. 23 - at Liberty

Nov. 26 - at Loyola Marymount (LMU Thanksgiving Classic)

Nov. 27 – vs. Penn (LMU Thanksgiving Classic)

Nov. 30 - at Alabama

Dec. 4 - Southern

Dec. 14 - at Towson

Dec. 17 - at Howard

Dec. 20 - Nicholls







