Your 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Primer

Memphis takes on Iowa State in the 65th AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Game Details

Memphis (9-3; 6-2 AAC) vs Iowa State (7-5; 6-3 Big 12)

Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

When: December 29, 2023 2:30PM Central

TV: ESPN

Current Odds: Memphis +10.5 (Total: 57.5)

Weather Forecast

From MemphisWeather.Net:

Cold with snow/rain showers possible

Temperatures falling into the 30s, breezy, west winds at 10-15mph.

Iowa State By The Numbers

Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell arrives at Iowa State practice on Monday, December 25, 2023 ahead of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell arrives at Iowa State practice on Monday, December 25, 2023 ahead of the AutoZone Liberty Bow (Matthew Shoultz- Role Cyclones.TV)
Iowa State Offensive Stats
Statistic Numbers Big 12 Rank NCAA Rank

Scoring Offense

26.3 ppg

10th

t-74th

Rushing Offense

129.92 ypg

12th

98th

Passing Offense

228.3 ypg

9th

60th

Total Offense

358.2 ypg

10

t-76th

3rd Downs

37.89%

10th

t-76th

4th Downs

66.67%

2nd

t-13th

Red Zone TD %

61.29%

7th

67th
Stats courtesy of cfbstats.com
Iowa State Defense
Statistics Numbers Big 12 Rank NCAA Rank

Scoring Defense

21.7 ppg

3rd

36th

Rushing Defense

131.58 ypg

2nd

36th

Passing Defense

217.7 ypg

3rd

54th

Total Defense

349.3 ypg

3rd

42nd

3rd Downs

35.03%

4th

31st

4th Downs

58.06%

10th

t-100th

Red Zone TD %

54.05%

6th

36th
Stats courtesy of cfbstats.com

Iowa State Statistical Leaders

Passing: Rocco Becht (FR) 209-329 (63.5%) 20 TDs, 8 Interceptions

Rushing: Abu Sama III (FR) 72 carries, 610 yds (8.47 ypc), 6 TDs

Receiving: Jaylin Noel (JR) 60 receptions, 741 yards, 6 TDs

Interceptions: Jeremiah Cooper (SO) 5 interceptions, 1 TD

Sacks: J.R. Singleton (JR) 3.5 sacks

How Does Iowa State Win?

For Iowa State to be successful, they need to rely on their defense. In their 5 losses this season, they gave up an average of 26.8 points, while holding opponents to 18 points per game in their 7 wins.

Turnovers are also a huge key for a Cyclone offense that has performed a little under average this season- not entirely unexpected with a freshman QB. In their wins, Iowa State is +12 in turnover margin, and -4 in their losses.

Look for the Cyclones to take advantage of their size up front to run the football on offense. Iowa State has rushed for more than 200 yards three times this season including 258 in their last game vs Kansas State in a snowstorm.

On defense, the Cyclones have a huge size advantage up front. When coupled with the fact that Memphis' offensive line will be down 2-3 starters, that could give them an opportunity to spend time in the Memphis backfield with players like Joey Petersen (7 tackles for loss) and Caleb Bacon (6.5 TFLs).

Memphis By The Numbers

Memphis Quarterback Seth Henigan at practice on Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Memphis Quarterback Seth Henigan at practice on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 (University of Memphis Athletics)
Memphis Offense
Statistic Numbers AAC Rank NCAA Rank

Scoring Offense

39.7 ppg

2nd

7th

Rushing Offense

150.83 ypg

9th

75th

Passing Offense

301.7 ypg

2nd

14th

Total Offense

452.5 ypg

3rd

18th

3rd Downs

44.94%

2nd

27th

4th Downs

65.22%

2nd

20th

Red Zone TD %

77.97%

1st

4th
Stats courtesy of cfbstats.com
Memphis Defense
Statistic Numbers AAC Rank NCAA Rank

Scoring Defense

29.0 ppg

9th

t-93rd

Rushing Defense

168.17 ypg

11th

99th

Passing Defense

253.2 ypg

12th

115th

Total Defense

421.3 ypg

9th

t-113th

3rd Downs

31.58%

2nd

t-16th

4th Downs

30.00%

1st

4th

Red Zone TD %

63.04%

9th

86th
Stats courtesy of cfbstats.com

Memphis Statistical Leaders

Passing: Seth Henigan 293-441 (66.4%) 28 TDs, 9 Interceptions

Rushing: Blake Watson 177 carries, 1,083 yards (6.11 ypc), 14 TDs

Receiving: Roc Taylor 61 receptions, 981 yards, 4 TDs

Tackles: Chandler Martin, 87 tackes (12 for loss), 2 sacks, 2 Interceptions

How Does Memphis Win?

Despite being down 2-3 offensive line starters, Memphis' best chance to win this game is to keep the offense on the field. Memphis has had far more success on offense this season (particularly through the air) and the Tigers will need to put the game on Seth Henigan's shoulders to pull this one out. Look for Memphis to get the ball out quickly and allow Taylor and the rest of the receiving corps to make plays. By getting the ball out quickly, the Iowa State pass rush will be someone negated.

Memphis hasn't been quite the turnover margin machine they've been in years past, but they are +9 on the season. It isn't always about just turning the ball over, but where you turn the ball over. The Tigers have done a good job this season of not putting the defense in bad situations by turning it over deep in their own territory.

The Memphis defense...a complete tale of two seasons. The first 5 games, they gave up an average of just 24.8 points per game, and allowed over 46 per game over the last 7. Chandler Martin is going to have to continue his stellar play for a Tiger defense that is 86th or worse in all but 2 defensive metrics. In quite the statistical oddity, Memphis is tied for 16th in country in 3rd down defense and 4th in 4th down defense.

Long and short, Memphis needs to turn this game into a track meet. Iowa State is probably deeper, but with the first unit on offense, Memphis likely has better athletes at the skill positions. Look for Memphis to get Blake Watson involved early and often to try and take pressure off the passing game.

Prediction

Reverting to my "Negative Nelly" moniker, this is going to be a tough game for Memphis to win. Iowa State is likely the most physical team the Tigers have faced this season. Memphis can't afford to give an Iowa State offense extra chances with penalties and turnovers. While not as bad as their counterparts in Iowa City, the Iowa State offense has struggled to move the ball and score at times this year.

That said, the depth of the Cyclones and the weather will likely hamper the Memphis offense and the Cyclones will do enough to win.

Final Score:

Iowa State 35

Memphis 17

