Memphis takes on Iowa State in the 65th AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Game Details

Memphis (9-3; 6-2 AAC) vs Iowa State (7-5; 6-3 Big 12) Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN When: December 29, 2023 2:30PM Central TV: ESPN Current Odds: Memphis +10.5 (Total: 57.5)

Weather Forecast

From MemphisWeather.Net: Cold with snow/rain showers possible Temperatures falling into the 30s, breezy, west winds at 10-15mph.

Iowa State By The Numbers

Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell arrives at Iowa State practice on Monday, December 25, 2023 ahead of the AutoZone Liberty Bow (Matthew Shoultz- Role Cyclones.TV)

Iowa State Offensive Stats Statistic Numbers Big 12 Rank NCAA Rank Scoring Offense 26.3 ppg 10th t-74th Rushing Offense 129.92 ypg 12th 98th Passing Offense 228.3 ypg 9th 60th Total Offense 358.2 ypg 10 t-76th 3rd Downs 37.89% 10th t-76th 4th Downs 66.67% 2nd t-13th Red Zone TD % 61.29% 7th 67th

Iowa State Defense Statistics Numbers Big 12 Rank NCAA Rank Scoring Defense 21.7 ppg 3rd 36th Rushing Defense 131.58 ypg 2nd 36th Passing Defense 217.7 ypg 3rd 54th Total Defense 349.3 ypg 3rd 42nd 3rd Downs 35.03% 4th 31st 4th Downs 58.06% 10th t-100th Red Zone TD % 54.05% 6th 36th

Iowa State Statistical Leaders

Passing: Rocco Becht (FR) 209-329 (63.5%) 20 TDs, 8 Interceptions Rushing: Abu Sama III (FR) 72 carries, 610 yds (8.47 ypc), 6 TDs Receiving: Jaylin Noel (JR) 60 receptions, 741 yards, 6 TDs Interceptions: Jeremiah Cooper (SO) 5 interceptions, 1 TD Sacks: J.R. Singleton (JR) 3.5 sacks

How Does Iowa State Win?

For Iowa State to be successful, they need to rely on their defense. In their 5 losses this season, they gave up an average of 26.8 points, while holding opponents to 18 points per game in their 7 wins. Turnovers are also a huge key for a Cyclone offense that has performed a little under average this season- not entirely unexpected with a freshman QB. In their wins, Iowa State is +12 in turnover margin, and -4 in their losses. Look for the Cyclones to take advantage of their size up front to run the football on offense. Iowa State has rushed for more than 200 yards three times this season including 258 in their last game vs Kansas State in a snowstorm. On defense, the Cyclones have a huge size advantage up front. When coupled with the fact that Memphis' offensive line will be down 2-3 starters, that could give them an opportunity to spend time in the Memphis backfield with players like Joey Petersen (7 tackles for loss) and Caleb Bacon (6.5 TFLs).

Memphis By The Numbers

Memphis Quarterback Seth Henigan at practice on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 (University of Memphis Athletics)

Memphis Offense Statistic Numbers AAC Rank NCAA Rank Scoring Offense 39.7 ppg 2nd 7th Rushing Offense 150.83 ypg 9th 75th Passing Offense 301.7 ypg 2nd 14th Total Offense 452.5 ypg 3rd 18th 3rd Downs 44.94% 2nd 27th 4th Downs 65.22% 2nd 20th Red Zone TD % 77.97% 1st 4th

Memphis Defense Statistic Numbers AAC Rank NCAA Rank Scoring Defense 29.0 ppg 9th t-93rd Rushing Defense 168.17 ypg 11th 99th Passing Defense 253.2 ypg 12th 115th Total Defense 421.3 ypg 9th t-113th 3rd Downs 31.58% 2nd t-16th 4th Downs 30.00% 1st 4th Red Zone TD % 63.04% 9th 86th

Memphis Statistical Leaders

Passing: Seth Henigan 293-441 (66.4%) 28 TDs, 9 Interceptions Rushing: Blake Watson 177 carries, 1,083 yards (6.11 ypc), 14 TDs Receiving: Roc Taylor 61 receptions, 981 yards, 4 TDs Tackles: Chandler Martin, 87 tackes (12 for loss), 2 sacks, 2 Interceptions

How Does Memphis Win?

Despite being down 2-3 offensive line starters, Memphis' best chance to win this game is to keep the offense on the field. Memphis has had far more success on offense this season (particularly through the air) and the Tigers will need to put the game on Seth Henigan's shoulders to pull this one out. Look for Memphis to get the ball out quickly and allow Taylor and the rest of the receiving corps to make plays. By getting the ball out quickly, the Iowa State pass rush will be someone negated. Memphis hasn't been quite the turnover margin machine they've been in years past, but they are +9 on the season. It isn't always about just turning the ball over, but where you turn the ball over. The Tigers have done a good job this season of not putting the defense in bad situations by turning it over deep in their own territory. The Memphis defense...a complete tale of two seasons. The first 5 games, they gave up an average of just 24.8 points per game, and allowed over 46 per game over the last 7. Chandler Martin is going to have to continue his stellar play for a Tiger defense that is 86th or worse in all but 2 defensive metrics. In quite the statistical oddity, Memphis is tied for 16th in country in 3rd down defense and 4th in 4th down defense. Long and short, Memphis needs to turn this game into a track meet. Iowa State is probably deeper, but with the first unit on offense, Memphis likely has better athletes at the skill positions. Look for Memphis to get Blake Watson involved early and often to try and take pressure off the passing game.

Prediction