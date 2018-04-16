He got to experience Friday Night Lights (Memphis' Spring Game) and said his favorite part was watching the Tiger Walk and then the pre-game warm ups.

"It was great. I really felt at home and it’s just a great atmosphere," Logue told TigerSportsReport.

Three star defensive end Zion Logue visited Memphis last weekend and came away impressed.

What is it about Memphis that he likes?

"They are being real with me and it’s like I am a priority to them."

Memphis isn't the only school that's after his services. Minnesota, Virginia, Purdue, and others have already offered him.

Even though he said he wouldn't make a commitment until after his senior season, Logue already has his top 3.

"Top 3- Memphis, Virginia, Minnesota," Logue said when asked if he had a top 5 yet.

In the off-season he said he wants to work on being the best leader he can be and work on his play recognition.

Memphis assistant coach Ryan Silverfield is his main recruiter and coach Silverfield has had success recruiting the Nashville area. He recruited 4* Obinna Eze and 4* TJ Carter in the 2017 class.