2019 Memphis Football schedule released

Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
The Memphis Tigers released their 2019 schedule today.

“Our fans asked me to fight for more Saturday home games and that’s what I did,” Athletics Director Tom Bowen said in the press release. “To be able to get a schedule with 10 Saturday dates and still have nationally-televised home games like we will with Navy was a challenge we embraced. We also have two bye dates in the 2019 schedule, both before key West Division games.”

The Tigers open up the season with SEC for Ole Miss on Saturday, August 31st. This will make the first time these two teams have played each other since 2015 when the Tigers took down the Rebels 37-24.

The very next week the Tigers host Southern on Saturday, September 7th. This will be the only back to back home games all year.

Times and tv partners for the first three weeks of the season are expected to be announced in June.

Here's the full schedule

2019 Football Schedule
Day Date Opponent TV

Saturday

August 31st

Ole Miss

TBD

Saturday

September 7th

Southern

TBD

Saturday

September 14th

at South Alabama

TBD

Thursday

September 21st

Navy

ESPN

Saturday

October 5th

at UL Monroe

TBD

Saturday

October 12th

at Temple

TBD

Saturday

October 19th

Tulane

TBD

Saturday

October 26th

at Tulsa

TBD

Saturday

November 2nd

SMU

TBD

Saturday

November 16th

at Houston

TBD

Saturday

November 23rd

at USF

TBD

Friday

November 29th

Cincinnati

TBD
Bye Week is Sept 21st and Nov 9th.
