The Memphis Tigers released their 2019 schedule today.

“Our fans asked me to fight for more Saturday home games and that’s what I did,” Athletics Director Tom Bowen said in the press release. “To be able to get a schedule with 10 Saturday dates and still have nationally-televised home games like we will with Navy was a challenge we embraced. We also have two bye dates in the 2019 schedule, both before key West Division games.”

The Tigers open up the season with SEC for Ole Miss on Saturday, August 31st. This will make the first time these two teams have played each other since 2015 when the Tigers took down the Rebels 37-24.

The very next week the Tigers host Southern on Saturday, September 7th. This will be the only back to back home games all year.

Times and tv partners for the first three weeks of the season are expected to be announced in June.

Here's the full schedule