Memphis picks up a commitment from OL Sean Dugery

The Memphis Tigers are not done recruiting in the portal. Just 1 day after offering Albany transfer offensive lineman Sean Dugery , he posted on Instagram that he's committed to Memphis.

Dugery, rated as a 3-star by Rivals, has 2 years of eligibility left and has 23 consecutive starts for Albany. He was a FCS central freshman All-American in 2023. He's versatile lineman that can play anywhere on the line but Center or Guard is where he'll most likely line up for Memphis.



He chose Memphis over Temple, North Texas, Kent, and New Mexico State.