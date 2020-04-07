News More News
2020-04-07 12:13:44 -0500

3-Star Barryn Sorrell talks Memphis offer

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss
The offers are rolling in for 3-star defensive end Barryn Sorrell. The 6-foot-4 Sorrell has offers from Missouri, Kansas, Purdue, Vanderbilt, and you can add Memphis to that list.

