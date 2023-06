Memphis gets their second commitment of the day and their seventh of the 2024 recruiting class today when Armory (MS) Offensive Tackle Kobe Williams made his commitment known via social media.

Williams took an official visit to Memphis recently and liked what he saw.

"I felt very welcomed by the entire Memphis staff. They greeted me was superior hospitality and made me feel like I’m at home. Coach Myers hung out with us throughout the entire visit and that stuck out to me. Really great program," Williams told TigerSportsReport.

He chose Memphis over Oregon, Missouri, and Tulane. Why Memphis?