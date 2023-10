The Memphis Tigers are 4-1 after 5 games of the 2023 football season. They were 4-1 last year too before they lost their next 4 games. Memphis fans hope that won't happen again this year.

Memphis has a bye this week so it's a good time to use SportSource Analytics to see what areas Memphis is doing well and what areas still need improvement. Have they improved from last year? Let's take a look.