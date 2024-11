University of Memphis defensive back Julian Barnett is no longer with the program, according to team officials.

Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield said on November 2nd, after a tough loss against UTSA, that his program would "find out who's really 'All In.'"

Silverfield, or other program officials, seemed to have made true to that promise.

Sources tell Tiger Sports Report that Memphis cornerback Julian Barnett has not been with the team for the last few weeks.