The Best Memphis football team tournament heads to round 2 of the tournament. Let's take a look at the first round scores. All games were simulated by WhatIfSports.



Greatest Memphis football team since 1996 tournament

1-seed 2019 team (12-2) vs 16-seed 2012 team (4-8)

The 2012 team was no match for Brady White, Kenneth Gainwell, and 2019 squad. The 2019 team scored early and often to a 46-17 win. Brady White went 22 of 33 for 363 and 4 touchdowns to earn the player of the game honors.

8-seed 2018 team (8-6) vs 9-seed 2005 (7-5)

It was a game to two halves. Brady White and the 2018 owned the first half coming out with a 24-13 halftime lead but DeAngelo Williams and the 2005 team would save their best for the 2nd half. The 2005 team outscored the 2018 team 26-7 in the 2nd half to earn a 39-31 win. Williams won the player of the game with 287 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

5-seed 2003 team (9-4) vs 12-seed 2001 team (5-6)

It was a tight, close game. The 2001 team had the 17-14 lead at the half but it was the 2003 team that ultimately came out on top with a 21-17 victory. BOX SCORE/STATS



4-seed 2015 team (9-4) vs 13-seed 1999 team (5-6)

Another close game here as the 2015 team tops the 1999 team 17-10. Paxton Lynch led the 2015 team with 263 passing yards and 2 touchdowns to earn the player of the game honor.

3-seed 2014 team (10-3) vs 14-seed 1996 team (4-7)

Slow and steady wins the race and that what the 2014 team did. The 1996 team won the time of possession but the 2014 team made their time count with a 20-6 win.

6-seed 2016 team (8-5) vs 11-seed 2008 team (6-7)

The 2008 squad took a 20-17 halftime lead but the couldn't hang on as the 2016 dominated the 4th quarter and won the game 59-37. Riley Ferguson was the player of the game going 26 of 36 for 347 yards and 5 touchdowns.

7-seed 2004 team (8-4) vs 10-seed 2007 team (7-6)

The 2007 team jumped out to a 13-7 halftime lead but 2007's DeAngelo Williams couldn't be stopped in the 2nd half. The 2004 team won 40-20 behind Williams and his 270 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

2-seed 2017 team (10-3) vs 15-seed 1997 team (4-7)