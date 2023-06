The Memphis Tigers pick up their 6th commitment of the 2024 class when Kennesaw (GA) Harrison wide receiver Brady Kluse made his commitment known via social media.

Kluse took an official visit to Memphis a couple of weeks ago and was impressed with Memphis.

"It was awesome. My family and I really enjoyed it," Kluse told TigerSportsReport.

His favorite part of the Memphis visit was being able to spend a lot of time with the coach’s and the players.