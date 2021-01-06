Memphis Quarterback Brady White added to his long list of honors and accolades on Wednesday when he was named the winner of the “Academic Heisman”, the William V. Campbell Trophy Presented by Mazda. Given by the National Football Foundation , the annual award goes to the college football player that has the “best combination of academics, community service, and on-field performance”.

Originally from Santa Clarita, CA, White holds virtually every career passing record at the U of M. In addition, he holds the career touchdown pass record in the American Athletic Conference.

In the classroom, Brady is currently a PhD candidate in liberal studies. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State. He earned his master’s degree in sports commerce at the University of Memphis. As the winner of the award, White will receive a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship.

White is the third quarterback to win the award out of the last 5. Justin Herbert from Oregon won last year’s award and Western Michigan QB Zach Terrell from Western Michigan won in 2016.

When asked about the award, White had this to say "My time here at Memphis has been so special," White said. "The football accomplishments speak for themselves, but I also hope I am walking out of here having positively impacted people in this city by giving them hope, excitement and joy. I also hope I helped establish what the culture is on this team, and I can't wait to see that carried out over many years to come. I'll bleed blue for the rest of my life. I'm a Memphis Tiger forever."