Breaking down Desmond Ridder
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Memphis Tigers travel to Cincinnati this week to take on the 7th ranked Bearcats. The Cincy quarterback is ranked 68th in the nation averaging 180.8 yards per game. With the help of PFF we take...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news