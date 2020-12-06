The Memphis Tigers fans were loud and vocal on social media after the 35-21 loss to Tulane. I've seen tweets that have said everything from Silverfield must go to Silverfield is my coach and I'm All In. Most fans are frustrated with the play of the Tigers. It seems the offensive line isn't as good as years past and the defense hasn't been solid since 2014 when Barry Odom had the Tiger defense ranked 28th in the nation.

Do the Memphis fans have a point to complain or are they spoiled little brats who got used to winning and forgot the dumpster fire Memphis was just two senior classes ago (That's 8 years ago for those wondering)?



Memphis Head Coach Ryan Silverfield (AP)

Memphis fans love to point to Norvell as the end all be all of the highlight of recent Tiger football success. Norvell, after all, was 38-16 with 3 straight AAC Championship appearances, 1 AAC Title and 4 bowl games losses. He's had a lot of success at Memphis that catapulted him to Florida State.

Since there's a lot of Tiger fans that seem to think he's the messiah of Memphis football and Silverfield's Tiger team isn't as good. Let's look at the data and see. Let's see the data from Norvell's first year to Silverfield's first year (so far).

Let the data decide who had the better year through the first 9 games of their coaching careers.



Mike Norvell (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Table Name Category Mike Norvell Ryan Silverfield Advantage Overall record through 9 games

6-3 6-3 Tie Total offense

28th

23rd

Silverfield Passing offense

14th

16th Norvell Rushing offense

84th 79th Silverfield Scoring offense

15th 39th Norvell Total defense

106th 103rd Silverfield Passing defense

89th 122nd Norvell Rushing defense

93rd

51st Silverfield Scoring defense

68th 73rd Norvell Rivals team recruiting rank

64th 50th Silverfield