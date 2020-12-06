Comparing Silverfield to Norvell
The Memphis Tigers fans were loud and vocal on social media after the 35-21 loss to Tulane. I've seen tweets that have said everything from Silverfield must go to Silverfield is my coach and I'm All In.
Most fans are frustrated with the play of the Tigers. It seems the offensive line isn't as good as years past and the defense hasn't been solid since 2014 when Barry Odom had the Tiger defense ranked 28th in the nation.
Do the Memphis fans have a point to complain or are they spoiled little brats who got used to winning and forgot the dumpster fire Memphis was just two senior classes ago (That's 8 years ago for those wondering)?
Memphis fans love to point to Norvell as the end all be all of the highlight of recent Tiger football success. Norvell, after all, was 38-16 with 3 straight AAC Championship appearances, 1 AAC Title and 4 bowl games losses. He's had a lot of success at Memphis that catapulted him to Florida State.
Since there's a lot of Tiger fans that seem to think he's the messiah of Memphis football and Silverfield's Tiger team isn't as good. Let's look at the data and see. Let's see the data from Norvell's first year to Silverfield's first year (so far).
Let the data decide who had the better year through the first 9 games of their coaching careers.
|Category
|Mike Norvell
|Ryan Silverfield
|Advantage
|
Overall record through 9 games
|
6-3
|
6-3
|
Tie
|
Total offense
|
28th
|
23rd
|
Silverfield
|
Passing offense
|
14th
|
16th
|
Norvell
|
Rushing offense
|
84th
|
79th
|
Silverfield
|
Scoring offense
|
15th
|
39th
|
Norvell
|
Total defense
|
106th
|
103rd
|
Silverfield
|
Passing defense
|
89th
|
122nd
|
Norvell
|
Rushing defense
|
93rd
|
51st
|
Silverfield
|
Scoring defense
|
68th
|
73rd
|
Norvell
|
Rivals team recruiting rank
|
64th
|
50th
|
Silverfield
I've listed 10 categories. Silverfield has the advantage in 5, Norvell 4, and they tied in 1 category.
Norvell and Silverfield have the SAME record through 9 games. Norvell lost his 10th game so he had a 6-4 record after 10 games. Silverfield plays Houston for his 10th game this Saturday. So even if he loses to Houston he'd still have the same record as Norvell.
If Silverfield beats Houston AND wins the bowl game he'll tie Norvell in total wins for his first year (8) and he would have done something Norvell never did...win a bowl game.
Norvell got to have a normal spring practice and fall camp. Norvell didn't have to navigate through a worldwide pandemic. Silverfield has.
If you are a Memphis fan that still thinks Silverfield needs to go then you need to look in a mirror. When you do, you'll see a whiny little baby spoiled brat of a Tiger fan. I suggest you take the pacifier or thumb out of your mouth and act like a grown up. The Tigers are just fine.