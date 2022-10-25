The Memphis Tigers are 4-4 on the year and they have a much needed bye week this week. They are 14 points away from being 7-1. That's how close it's been for the Tigers. Fans have been upset, even calling for a coaching change because the Tigers are 4-4 and on a 3-game losing streak.

While it is frustrating being 4-4 but you have to take a step back and look at the whole picture. The Tigers are just 2 touchdowns away from being 7-1 and undefeated in the AAC.

Last season Memphis was 4-4, 1-3 after eight games. This year they are 4-4, 2-3 after eight games. Last year some fans were preaching doom and gloom right about now because there was no way Memphis would win their next game. That game was against #21 SMU. The Mustangs were 7-1 coming off their first defeat of the season.

What happened? The Tigers upset SMU 28-25. It wasn't doom and gloom after all.



What about this year? Are the Tigers improving? If you ask the angry mob on social media they'll tell you Memphis is getting worse. What do the stats say? Let's take a look at the facts and see what the real evidence shows.