"Yes sir, just got off phone. it is official now," Gunnell told TigerSportsReport.

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell is on his way to Memphis. TigerSportsReport told you last night to keep an eye on him and today it became official. Gunnell is coming to Memphis. Christian Fowler from GoTigers247 was the first to report it.

Gunnell, 6-foot-6 225 lbs., started the first 3 games of the season for Arizona before injuring his shoulder against UCLA. Gunnell was 64 of 93 for 625 yards with 6 touchdowns in 4 games for the Wildcats.

As a freshman in 2019 he went 101 of 155 for 1,239 yards and 9 touchdowns while splitting time with Khall Tate.



Memphis has had great success with quarterbacks in recent years.



Paxton Lynch started things off in 2013 and all he did was throw for 8,863 yards with 59 touchdowns. Riley Ferguson came to Memphis in 2016 and he threw for 7,955 yards with 70 touchdowns.



Then came Brady White. White surpassed them all by throwing for 10,690 yards with 90 touchdowns.



The Memphis quarterback battle will be one to watch this spring. With White leaving to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL, the Tigers will have a new starting quarterback net year.

Gunnell will compete with LSU transfer Peter Parrish, 2019 signee Keilon Brown, and 2021 signee Seth Hennigan.

