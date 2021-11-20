Injuries are not an excuse but they are a factor
Coach Silverfield will be the first one to tell you that injuries are not an excuse for a reason why the Memphis Tigers are 5-6 on the year. He's said so on multiple occasions during weekly press conferences and post game interviews.
While it may not be an excuse, it certainly is a factor and a major factor in my opinion.
Think about it, at one point of the season you were starting your 4th string quarterback. The 3rd string quarterback Keilon Brown decided to transfer and that elevated Peter Parrish to 3rd string but coming out of fall camp he was your 4th choice at quarterback.
What other team has had to deal with that? South Carolina had to convert a graduate assistant coach into a quarterback because of their injuries problem. Guess what? They only have 5 wins too. They play Auburn later today and will most likely be 5-6 just like Memphis.
