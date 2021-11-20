 Memphis Tigers Football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-20 08:10:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Injuries are not an excuse but they are a factor

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

Coach Silverfield will be the first one to tell you that injuries are not an excuse for a reason why the Memphis Tigers are 5-6 on the year. He's said so on multiple occasions during weekly press conferences and post game interviews.

While it may not be an excuse, it certainly is a factor and a major factor in my opinion.

Memphis Tigers football
Memphis vs UTSA (© Joe Rondone/USATSI)

Think about it, at one point of the season you were starting your 4th string quarterback. The 3rd string quarterback Keilon Brown decided to transfer and that elevated Peter Parrish to 3rd string but coming out of fall camp he was your 4th choice at quarterback.

What other team has had to deal with that? South Carolina had to convert a graduate assistant coach into a quarterback because of their injuries problem. Guess what? They only have 5 wins too. They play Auburn later today and will most likely be 5-6 just like Memphis.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}