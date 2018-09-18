Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-18 09:01:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Grades: Memphis Tigers Football vs. South Alabama

Sntus5obzhia0rlddjux
USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

About: With the help of our new partner Pro Football Focus, we provide an exclusive look at how Memphis and South Alabama stack up for this weekend's matchup. Game DetailsMemphis (1-1) vs. South Al...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}