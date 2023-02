Ryan Silverfield has been the Memphis head coach since 2020. Before his tenure began, the Tigers highest ever finish in the Rivals Team Rankings was 57 in 2019 under Mike Norvell.



Silverfield took it up a notch in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 recruiting classes.



2021 became the new best ever class at that time with a 49th ranking. Then 2022 became the new best with a 47th place ranking. This year's 2023 class finished 59th which is tied for 4th best in Memphis history.



Let's take a look at the map and see where they came from.