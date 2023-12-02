The Memphis Tigers lost to the Ole Miss Rebels 80-77 in Oxford, Mississippi. The Tigers record now decreases to 5-2, with back-to-back losses. While Memphis played well for a majority of the game, they could not close out the Rebels.

Memphis had a delayed start in this game, with their first basket bringing the score to 2-7 at the 17:53 mark. Over the next 5 minutes the Tigers went on a 17-2 run. This was sparked by forward David Jones. Jones scored 7 points in 45 seconds and jumped passing lanes multiple times for some steals. At the 12:55 mark, Memphis lead 19-9.

The next minutes of the half were when the Tigers started to turn the ball over, and let Ole Miss have easy shots on the perimeter. Over the first 10 minutes Memphis only turned it over 2 times. The remaining minutes saw 6 turnovers. With 4:34 remaining, Memphis lead 28-27. The Tigers have been excellent at closing out the first half so far this season, outside of Villanova game, this was the case again today. Memphis went into halftime leading 37-30.

David Jones was the star of the first half. Jones had 16 points and a pair of steals, Memphis next leading scorer was Malcolm Dandridge with 7. Memphis out rebounded the Rebels 23-17 in the first half, improving on their rebounding struggles this season.

The second half was a true battle. Both teams answering after a big play by the other until the end of the game.

After an Ashton Hardaway 3 pointer, the Tigers regained a 1 point lead to bring the score to 54-53 with 13:08 to play. The Rebels and Tigers would then trade baskets until the 6:03 mark. Jones extended the lead to 4 with a jumper, 67-63 Memphis. This was Jones last score of the game after a 16 point first half.

In the final 5 minutes of the game the Ole Miss crowd came to life. During the game the crowd was active, but the energy was evident during the closing minutes. With 2:31 to go, Nick Jourdain made a layup to put the Tigers up 73-72. A basket was hard to find for the Tigers during this time, only scoring 10 points in the last 6 minutes.

Dandridge scored the last 4 points for the Tigers, the final coming at 42 seconds to play. The Rebels then drained the clock and drew up a downhill play to make a layup to give them a 79-77 lead with 18 seconds to play. The next possession, guard Jahvon Quinerly missed a tough, tightly guarded layup. The Tigers fouled with 6 seconds left, and the Rebels missed then made a free throw to bring the score to 77-80. Memphis passed the ball into Quinerly, and missed a running three from the top of the key.

A rushed last second shot, where the ball was put up with nearly 2 second remaining on the clock, and a disappointing end to a close game. Despite not scoring in the final 6 minutes, Jones was the leading scorer with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block. Dandridge was the next leading scorer, with 13 points and 3 blocks. The Tigers finished shooting 42.5% from the field, and a detrimental 16.7% from beyond the arc. Both squads turned the ball over 13 times, and Memphis scored 13 points off turnovers.

On Wednesday, December 6, the Tigers travel to Richmond, Virginia to take on the 4-4 VCU Rams. The Rams lead by head coach Ryan Odom look to upset Memphis. The Tigers look to get back on track after a 2 game losing skid. The Tigers schedule does not get any easier from here so a win is needed.







