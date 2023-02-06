In part 1 of the Memphis Football Tendencies, we looked at the Coming Out Tendencies – First 3 Plays of the Drive . In part 2 we will look at the Field Zone Offensive Drive Breakdown. We'll look at each area of the field and show you how many drives started in that area, average yards per drive that started in that area, the percentage of time they scored from a drive that started in that area, 3 and outs, punts, and turnovers. Let's take a look.

Memphis had 7 drives that started in this zone which was only 4% of their drives for the season. They averaged 63 yards per drive that started in this zone. The Tigers scored a touchdown 14% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 18%.

Memphis scored a FG 43% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 7%.

14% of the drives that started in this zone ended in a 3 and out. The NCAA average was 25%.

The Tigers Punted 29% of the time. The NCAA average was 49%.

Memphis had a turnover 14% of the time from this zone. The NCAA average was 11%

The Tigers averaged 2.1 points per drive from this zone.

