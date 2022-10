The University of Memphis has been working the recruiting trail on the high school scene. First commitment came from Marion, Arkansas 3 star guard Ryan Forrest, an athletic shooting guard. Who is becoming a knock down shooter.



Memphis will be looking to add some perimeter help in this upcoming Class of 2023 recruiting class. This weekend there is a strong possibility that they will be receiving a commitment from 4 star athletic Guard/Forward Carl Cherenfant a 6-foot-5 swing man.



Cherenfant is your prototype athletic wing player that Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway loves to have. Players who not only can help score, but also continue to add to the defensive mentality that Memphis has maintained over the years.