Memphis Loses Border Rivalry to Arkansas State

In a cross-state rivalry matchup, the 16th-ranked University of Memphis basketball team (7-2), a 14-point favorite, lost to Arkansas State (7-3) 85-72.

The Red Wolf contingent traveled well, as many Arkansas State faithful were in attendance.

Arkansas State earned 12/14 of the Sun Belt preseason poll's first-place votes. Red Wolf guard Joseph Pinion was Arkansas State's leading scorer with a career-high 22 points on 5/11 three-point shooting.

PJ Haggerty scored 29 for the Tigers, and Dain Dainja recorded his first double-double since November 2022.

First half: Three minutes into the game, the Tigers subbed out all starters except for Tyrese Hunter, which, by my count, meant Penny Hardaway only had nine players available and 1) wanted to keep fresh legs and 2) was confident his squad is better than Arkansas State.

This bit the Tigers in the butt early as Memphis trailed the middle 10 minutes of the first half by around 13-15 points.

To add more unusuality to an already bizarre game, the officials (Jeb Hartness, Patrick Evans, Tony Chiazza) inserted themselves into the game by calling a technical foul on each team for trash-talking.

Throughout the game, the referees were questionably soft. Not biased, just soft.

With 7:12 left in the opening period, the Tigers trailed the Red Wolves 27-14.

Arkansas State's lead grew to as much as 18 as they led 42-29 at the half.