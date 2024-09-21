Navy hands Memphis their 1st loss of the season

The 3-0 Memphis Tigers came to Annapolis looking to remain undefeated and looked strong for the first drive as they went on a 9 play, 65 yard drive that was capped off with a Mario Anderson 7 yard touchdown and Memphis took an early 7-0 lead.

It was pretty much all Navy after that. The Midshipmen out gained Memphis 176-73 in the 2nd quarter and scored 21 points to Memphis' 3. Navy went to the half with a 28-17 lead. The Tigers didn't help themselves with poor tackling in the first half and being confused defensively.

After a Navy score, Memphis regained the lead on a 57 yard touchdown run by Brandon Thomas and the Tigers took a 14-7 lead with 1:21 left in the first quarter.

The 2nd half started with Navy scoring on a 46 yard pass from Horvath to Chatman and Navy took a 35-17 lead.

Memphis answered with a 37 yard touchdown pass by Seth Henigan to Roc Taylor to cut into Navy's lead., 35-24. With that TD pass, Henigan has a TD pass in 41 straight games.

The Tigers got a much needed defensive stop on Navy's next possession but Navy had a perfect punt that landed on the 5 yard line.

Memphis wasn't phased though. The Tigers had a 12 play, 95 yards drive that was capped off with a Mario Anderson 5 yard run. Memphis tried and failed for the 2-pt conversion and Navy's lead was down to 5, 35-30.

Navy's quarterback Blake Horvath nearly scored on a 69-yd run but he stepped out on the 9 yard line to end the 3rd quarter.



In the Silverfield ear, Memphis are 5-12 when trailing after the 3rd quarter.

The 4th quarter started with Blake Horvath scoring on a 7-yd run to give Navy a 42-30 lead.



Memphis had a chance to cut into the lead with the ball on the 10 yard line but Memphis failed to score and turned the ball over on downs. The very next play, Navy QB Blake Horvath rushed for 90 yards and Navy took a 49-30 lead.



Memphis didn't quit though. Seth Henigan found Marcello Bussey for a 36 yard touchdown and then the Tigers converted the 2-pt conversion. Memphis trailed 49-38 with 6:47 left to go in the game.

Memphis wasn't done scoring, they got a touchdown with 1:22 to go and failed to convert the 2-pt conversion. Navy led 49-44.

The Tigers then tried and successfully attempted the onside kick.



Memphis had 1:22 to try and win the game.

It wasn't meant to be. Seth Henigan threw a pick 6 and Memphis was handed their 1st loss of the season.

Navy 56, Memphis 44

