Due to the anticipated health directives, and in coordination with Shelby County Health Department and FedExForum, Memphis Athletics will not host fans at FedExForum or Elma Roane Fieldhouse at this time. This will prevent fans from attending the following games:

Men’s Basketball vs. Tulsa - Monday, December 21 at 7 P.M. sponsored by Kroger. Please watch on ESPN2.Men’s Basketball vs. South Florida - Tuesday, December 29 at 8 P.M. sponsored by Regional One Health. Please watch on ESPNU or ESPN2.Women’s Basketball vs. Houston - Tuesday, December 22 at 12 P.M. Please watch on ESPN+.Women’s Basketball vs SMU - Wednesday, January 6 at 6:30 P.M. Please watch on ESPN+.

Games will be played without fans until further notice. Information about future games will be announced in the coming weeks. We look forward to welcoming fans back when it is safe to do so.





As stated previously, Memphis Athletics will offer fans options to donate, credit, or refund any single game, mini-plan or season tickets affected for the 2020-2021 season. Credit and refund options will be provided for fans to choose from at the conclusion of the season.





We realize this year has been a challenging one for all of us and we appreciate your patience and understanding. We look forward to the day when we can return to a venue filled with Tiger Blue.





Thank you again for your incredible support of the #KeepMemphisRoaring campaign – www.keepmemphisroaring.com. Check GoTigersGo.com for all the latest updates and details.