November Rain

Last year Memphis stumbled into November with a 3-2 record after a 49-10 loss to Cincinnati. The Tigers then went 3-0 in November with wins over USF, SFA, and Navy. Let's be honest, USF and SFA were cupcake games. USF had 1 win at that point and SFA is a FCS school but did have 6 wins. They did manage to top Navy 10-7 but Navy only had 3 wins at that point.

This year Memphis stumbled into November with a 4-4 record. They beat SMU who was ranked 23rd at the time but then lost to a much improved ECU and Houston.

So when we compare the stats from last November and this November it's important to keep in mind that last November was a much easier schedule with a more stable football team. Last year didn't have the injury bug that this year had. This year's opponents had won 21 games entering the Memphis game. Last year's opponents only had 10.

Again, last year's November schedule was easier but let's go ahead and see the stats.