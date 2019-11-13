Pete Lembo named a nominee for the Broyles Award
Memphis Special Teams Coordinator Pete Lembo is in his first season at Memphis and has been named as one of the 41 nominees for the 2019 Broyles Award.
The Boyles Award honors the top assistant coach in the nation.
The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee and current college head coaches.
Under Lembo's tutelage the Tigers are #1 in Special Teams efficiency per ESPN.
Here's the list of all the nominees for the 2019 Broyles Award.
ALABAMA –Steve Sarkisian, Offensive Coordinator/QB
APPALACHIAN STATE – Ted Roof, Defensive Coordinator
ARKANSAS STATE – Keith Heckendorf, Offensive Coordinator/QB
AUBURN – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator
BALL STATE –Joey Lynch, Offensive Coordinator/QB
BAYLOR – Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
BRIGHAM YOUNG –Aaron Roderick, Passing Game Coordinator/QB
CALIFORNIA – Tim DeRuyter, Defensive Coordinator
CENTRAL MICHIGAN – Charlie Frye, Offensive Coordinator/QB
CINCINNATI – Marcus Freeman, Defensive Coordinator
CLEMSON – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WR
FLORIDA – Billy Gonzalez, Wide Receivers
GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator/Outside LBs
GEORGIA STATE – Brad Glenn, Offensive Coordinator/QB
INDIANA – Kalen DeBoer, Offensive Coordinator/QB
IOWA – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/DB
IOWA STATE – Tom Manning, Offensive Coordinator/Run Game Coordinator
LOUISVILLE – Dwayne Ledfors, Offensive Line
LOUISIANA – Ron Roberts, Defensive Coordinator
LSU – Joe Brady, Passing Game Coordinator/WR
MEMPHIS – Pete Lembo, Special Teams Coordinator
MICHIGAN – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator
MINNESOTA – Kirk Ciarrocca, Offensive Coordinator/QB
MISSOURI – Ryan Walters, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
NAVY –Brian Newberry, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
OHIO STATE – Jeff Hafley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary
OKLAHOMA – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
OLE MISS – Mike MacIntyre, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
OREGON – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator
OREGON STATE –Brian Lindgren, Offensive Coordinator/QB
PENN STATE – Brent Pry, Defensive Coordinator/LB
PITTSBURGH – Randy Bates, Defensive Coordinator
SAN JOSÉ STATE – Ryan Gunderson, Quarterbacks/Passing Game Coordinator
SMU – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator/QB
TROY – Ryan Pugh, Offensive Coordinator/OL
TULANE – Will Hall, Offensive CoordinatorUAB – David Reeves, Defensive Coordinator
UCF – Randy Shannon, Defensive Coordinator
UTAH – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
WESTERN KENTUCKY – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator/CB
WISCONSIN – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator