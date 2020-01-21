Quick Look at Tulsa
The Memphis Tigers will look to extend their winning streak to three when they travel to Oklahoma to face conference foe Tulsa.
WHEN: Wednesday at 8 p.m. CST, ESPNU
WHO: #20 Memphis Tigers (14-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-6).
WHERE: Reynolds Center (Tulsa, OK)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 38 / Tulsa - 95
Let's take a quick look at the match-up using Synergy Sports stats.
First up is the Heat Check. Let's see how they've been in the last few games
Let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams
Here are the Stats DNA for both teams
Now lets see who wins the battle of the boards
Next up we'll take a deeper dive and look into the playbook of each program and see which plays are their go to plays
Star Tracker- Let's compare the top player from each team
The last thing we'll look at is the Shot Chart for Tulsa
-------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Tigers' Lair Message Board