The Memphis Tigers will look to extend their winning streak to three when they travel to Oklahoma to face conference foe Tulsa.

WHEN: Wednesday at 8 p.m. CST, ESPNU

WHO: #20 Memphis Tigers (14-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-6).

WHERE: Reynolds Center (Tulsa, OK)



KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 38 / Tulsa - 95

Let's take a quick look at the match-up using Synergy Sports stats.