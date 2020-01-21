News More News
Quick Look at Tulsa

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers will look to extend their winning streak to three when they travel to Oklahoma to face conference foe Tulsa.

WHEN: Wednesday at 8 p.m. CST, ESPNU

WHO: #20 Memphis Tigers (14-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-6).

WHERE: Reynolds Center (Tulsa, OK)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 38 / Tulsa - 95

Let's take a quick look at the match-up using Synergy Sports stats.

Brandon Rachal leads the way for Tulsa
Brandon Rachal leads the way for Tulsa (Univ. of Tulsa)

First up is the Heat Check. Let's see how they've been in the last few games

Heat Check

Let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams

Tempo

Here are the Stats DNA for both teams

Stats DNA for both teams

Now lets see who wins the battle of the boards

Battle of the Boards

Next up we'll take a deeper dive and look into the playbook of each program and see which plays are their go to plays

Go to plays

Star Tracker- Let's compare the top player from each team

Star Tracker

The last thing we'll look at is the Shot Chart for Tulsa

Shot chart for Tulsa

