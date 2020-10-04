 TigerSportsReport - Top 5 Defensive Players from the SMU game
The Memphis Tigers dropped their first game of the season with a 30-27 loss to SMU. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 defensive players (minimum of 30 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- Tyrez Lindsey, 66.6

Tyrez Lindsey (GoTigersGo.com)

Lindsey had 5 tackles on the night for the Tigers. He played 61 snaps.

#4- CB Jacobi Francis, 69.2

Jacobi Francis (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Francis had 4 tackles, 1 for loss, and 3 pass break ups. SMU threw at him 9 times and he allowed 5 catches.

#3- DT O'Bryan Goodson, 72.3

O'Bryan Goodson (GoTigersGo.com)

Goodson had 3 tackles, 1 for loss, and 1 sack. He played 68 snaps for the Tigers.

#2- CB John Broussard, 79.8

John Broussard (GoTigersGo.com)

Broussard had 5 tackles and 1 forced fumble. SMU threw at him 5 times and he allowed 3 catches.

#1- S Quindell Johnson, 91.7

Quindell Johnson (@MemphisFB)

Johnson had his highest graded game of his Memphis career with a grade of 91.7. He had 4 tackles, 2 pass break ups, and 1 forced fumble. SMU threw at him 3 times and he didn't allow a catch.

