Top 5 Offensive Players from the SMU game
The Memphis Tigers dropped their first game of the season with a 30-27 loss to SMU. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 players (minimum of 30 snaps) according to P...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news