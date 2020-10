The Memphis Tigers inproved to 3-1, 2-1 on the season with the 41-29 win over Temple. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 offensive players (minimum of 30 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

For a brief summary on how PFF's rating system works, view the short video below. Factors such as the expected result, difficulty of the play and actual result are factored into that player's rating for each play. Not all plays, positive or negative, are treated and rated the same.