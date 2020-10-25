Top 5 Offensive Players from the Temple game
The Memphis Tigers inproved to 3-1, 2-1 on the season with the 41-29 win over Temple. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 offensive players (minimum of 30 snaps) according to PFF's grades.
For a brief summary on how PFF's rating system works, view the short video below. Factors such as the expected result, difficulty of the play and actual result are factored into that player's rating for each play. Not all plays, positive or negative, are treated and rated the same.
#5- WR Calvin Austin III, 64.7
Austin was targeted 14 ties and had 6 catches for 184 yards and 1 touchdown.
#4- WR Tahj Washington, 67.3
Washington was targeted 9 times and had 5 catches for 77 yards and 2 touchdowns.
#3- LT Obinna Eze, 72.5
Eze had his highest graded game of the season and only allowed 2 quarterback hurries against Temple.
#2- RB Rodrigues Clark, 72.6
Clark finished the game with 106 yards on 22 carries.
#1- RT Dylan Parham, 90
Parham is having a All-American type of season. He's easily Memphis' best offensive lineman and against Temple was his highest graded game of his career. He didn't allow any quarterback pressure's, hurries, or sacks. He's only allowed 1 QB pressure all year. He's the 4th highest offensive graded OT in the nation right now according to PFF.