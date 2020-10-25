 Memphis Tigers Football PFF grades
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-25 11:02:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 5 Offensive Players from the Temple game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
The Memphis Tigers inproved to 3-1, 2-1 on the season with the 41-29 win over Temple. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 offensive players (minimum of 30 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

For a brief summary on how PFF's rating system works, view the short video below. Factors such as the expected result, difficulty of the play and actual result are factored into that player's rating for each play. Not all plays, positive or negative, are treated and rated the same.

#5- WR Calvin Austin III, 64.7

Calvin Austin III (© Tim Heitman/USATSI)

Austin was targeted 14 ties and had 6 catches for 184 yards and 1 touchdown.

#4- WR Tahj Washington, 67.3

Tahj Washington (© Justin Ford/USATSI)

Washington was targeted 9 times and had 5 catches for 77 yards and 2 touchdowns.

#3- LT Obinna Eze, 72.5

Obinna Eze (Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

Eze had his highest graded game of the season and only allowed 2 quarterback hurries against Temple.

#2- RB Rodrigues Clark, 72.6

Memphis RB Rodrigues Clark (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Clark finished the game with 106 yards on 22 carries.

#1- RT Dylan Parham, 90

Dylan Parham (George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Parham is having a All-American type of season. He's easily Memphis' best offensive lineman and against Temple was his highest graded game of his career. He didn't allow any quarterback pressure's, hurries, or sacks. He's only allowed 1 QB pressure all year. He's the 4th highest offensive graded OT in the nation right now according to PFF.

