Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Sep 5, 2024
TSR TV: College Football Simulation-- Memphis vs Troy
circle avatar
Bryan Moss  •  TigerSportsReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsBmoss

Memphis Football is set to welcome Troy to town for their home opener this Saturday morning, but before that, the Tigers and Trojans battle in SimLand.

Our staff here at TigerSportsReport took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.


DON'T HAVE TSR PREMIUM YET? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it on the Memphis Message Board

--------------------------------------------------------------

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement