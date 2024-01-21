Despite David Jones' 32 points Memphis fell to the Green Wave, 81-79, on the road. Following Thursday's loss to USF the Tigers have now lost back-to-back games. Memphis now sits at 15-4 and 4-2 in conference play.

Following up a bad loss at home vs an inferior opponent and then losing on the road vs an inferior opponent is startling for the Memphis. The Tigers have not looked like the same team we saw vs the out-of-conference games.

Memphis faces the same problems every game and are now being punished for it. They continue to allow open 3s and struggle to play consistent defense. The Tigers turn the ball over at the most inopportune times and look out of tune offensively.

The Tigers committed 14 turnovers today and could not find an answer to Tulane's crushing runs.

There is something seriously wrong with the team. These problems have been seen in spurts in the past, but have been heightened in the last 2 games.

The Tigers look disinterested in defense and confused on offense.

With a week off between games these problems need to be addressed. Whether that is a change in strategy or in the lineups- it is necessary. After an impressive start to the season, and achieving the 10th spot in the country, the Tigers are declining.

Jaykwon Walton, who finished with 11 points, made his third three in as many shots at 15:00 to spark a 7-0 Tigers run. This elevated Memphis to a 15-13 lead with just over 13 minutes until halftime.

Minutes later the Tigers went on a 13-2 run that involved Malcolm Dandridge blocks leading to baskets made. Following this run Memphis held a 6 point lead, their biggest of the half.

Dandridge blocked 6 shots in the first half on his way to 8 on the day.

Memphis had the momentum on their side and had quieted the rowdy student that was so loud their chants were clear on TV.

The Green Wave then went on their own 12-2 run. Out of the 12 points scored 8 of them were free throws.

Heading into halftime the score was tied at 34.

Tulane started the second half off with a 9-2 run. David Jones was able to keep Memphis afloat with 7 early points to keep the game tied with 16 minutes to play.

Memphis was able to hang with the Green Wave through the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Tigers even held a 64-57 lead after back-to-back dominant plays from Malcolm Dandridge under the basket.

Tulane then outscored the Tigers 14-6 over the next 4 minutes and rallied behind the sold out stadium to gain a 71-70 lead.

Outside of a layup from David Jones, 7 of Memphis' last 9 points came from the free throw line.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin made a pair of free throws to make the score 79-81. The Tigers then forced a shot clock violation to get the ball back with 14 seconds remaining.

The Tigers put the ball in the hot-hands of David Jones, the games' leading scorer. Jones had an open look from a few feet beyond the arc at the top of the key. The star put the shot up and it was just off. He got a second chance and put up a deeper three with the same result.

The Green Wave crowd rushed the court as a disappointed Memphis team, and a frustrated Jones, headed into the locker room.

Malcolm Dandridge finished the day with 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 blocks. In Dandridge's best game of the season he fouled out with 58 seconds left. David Jones shot 50% from the field and had a double-double, scoring 32 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

The Tigers shot 46.7% from the field and 37.5% from the perimeter. To the detriment of Memphis they shot 63.6% from the free throw line and committed 14 turnovers. They hauled in 29 rebounds versus Tulane's 33.

The Tigers will face the 12-6 UAB Blazers in Bartow Arena on January 28. Tip off is set for 4p.m. The Tigers are In desperate need of a win as they look to course correct after today's loss.



