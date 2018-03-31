2019 Detroit (MI) Defensive End James Ester picked up an offer from Memphis last month and decided to take a trip to Memphis to check the Tigers out.

"It was good. I got a tour of the facilities and did a photo shoot," Ester said about his visit.

Ester, 6-foot-3 230 lbs., said his favorite part was the photo shoot, "because I was able to meet more coaches and some of the other recruits."

Visiting Memphis had a lasting impression on him. Ester said after the visit that he thinks of going to Memphis more seriously now. It's still early in the recruiting process and doesn't have a top 5 but said if he did, the Tigers would be in it.

Cincinnati, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and Toledo have been other schools that have expressed interest.

There's no timetable in his mind for a commitment, he wants to take his time to evaluate each school that shows interest and make a commitment when the time feels right.

This offseason he said he's working on his speed and hip flexibility to prepare him for his senior season at Cass Tech.

Will he come back to visit Memphis again this season?

"Definitely."

