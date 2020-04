The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone but the dream to play in the NFL isn't dead for Memphis running back Patrick Taylor, offensive lineman Scottie Dill, or linebacker Bryce Huff.

Patrick Taylor has signed with the Green Bay Packers.



Scottie Dill has signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Bryce Huff signed with the New York Jets.



We'll continue to watch the wire. Joey Magnifico, Austin Hall, and Kedarian Jones all have a chance to sign UDFA deals.