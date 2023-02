The Defense Success Rate (also known as Efficiency) is the percent of the time that a defense stops the offense from being successful or efficient. The definition of an efficient or successful play is 40% of the required distance on first down, 50% on second down, or a conversion on third or fourth down. All stats provided by SportSource.



Memphis Tigers Football (© Christine Tannous/USATSI)

1st & 10 Defense Breakdown (351 Plays), 55.6% Overall Defense Success Rate

Personnel Tendencies- 86.3% of the time on 1st and 10 the Memphis Tigers defense lined up in a 4-3-4.They were in a 4-2-5 12.3% of the time and 3-4-4 .6% of the time.

Coverage Tendencies- 86.2% of the time on 1st and 10 the Memphis Tigers defense were in zone coverage. Performance- vs. Running Plays (192 plays. 57.3% Defense Success Rate)



SportSource

vs. Passing Plays (159 plays. 53.5% Defense Success Rate)