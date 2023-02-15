News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-15 19:39:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Memphis Tendencies: Part 6 Field Zone Defensive Possession Breakdown

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

TigerSportsReport partnered with SportSource Analytics to provide you with the most in-depth analytical coverage you'll find covering the Memphis football team.

We've written articles about Memphis Football Tendencies, we looked at the Coming Out Tendencies – First 3 Plays of the Drive. In part 2 we looked at the Field Zone Offensive Drive Breakdown. Part 3 we looked at the Overall Down and Distance Play Tendencies. In part 4 we looked at Basic Tendencies. Part 5 looked at the Defense Scouting Report by down and distance for the 2022 season.

Now we'll take a look at Field Zone Defensive Possession Breakdown.

We'll look at each area of the field and show you how many drives the opponent started in that area, average yards per drive that started in that area, the percentage of time they scored from a drive that started in that area, 3 and outs, punts, and turnovers. Let's take a look.


Rutgers Football
Memphis Tigers Football (Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Own Goal line to 10-yd line

Memphis Tigers Football
Memphis Own Goal line to 1-yd line

Memphis opponents had 11 drives that started in this zone which was 6% of their drives for the season. The opponents averaged 54.1 yards per drive that started in this zone. The opponents scored a touchdown 27% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 11%.

The Tigers opponents scored a FG 18% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 7%.

27% of the drives that started in this zone ended in a 3 and out. The NCAA average was 25%.

The opponents Punted 36% of the time. The NCAA average was 49%.

The Tigers opponents had a turnover 18% of the time from this zone. The NCAA average was 11%

The Tigers averaged 1.9 points per drive from this zone.

Own 10-yd line to 20-yd line

Memphis Tigers Football
Memphis Own 10-yd line to 20-yd line

Memphis opponents had 20 drives that started in this zone which was 6% of their drives for the season. The opponents averaged 41.8 yards per drive that started in this zone. The opponents scored a touchdown 15% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 19%.

The Tigers opponents scored a FG 5% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 7%.

15% of the drives that started in this zone ended in a 3 and out. The NCAA average was 24%.

The opponents Punted 50% of the time. The NCAA average was 48%.

The Tigers opponents had a turnover 15% of the time from this zone. The NCAA average was 13%

The Tigers averaged 1.1 points per drive from this zone.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}