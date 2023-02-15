Now we'll take a look at Field Zone Defensive Possession Breakdown.
We'll look at each area of the field and show you how many drives the opponent started in that area, average yards per drive that started in that area, the percentage of time they scored from a drive that started in that area, 3 and outs, punts, and turnovers. Let's take a look.
Own Goal line to 10-yd line
Memphis opponents had 11 drives that started in this zone which was 6% of their drives for the season. The opponents averaged 54.1 yards per drive that started in this zone. The opponents scored a touchdown 27% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 11%.
The Tigers opponents scored a FG 18% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 7%.
27% of the drives that started in this zone ended in a 3 and out. The NCAA average was 25%.
The opponents Punted 36% of the time. The NCAA average was 49%.
The Tigers opponents had a turnover 18% of the time from this zone. The NCAA average was 11%
The Tigers averaged 1.9 points per drive from this zone.
Own 10-yd line to 20-yd line
Memphis opponents had 20 drives that started in this zone which was 6% of their drives for the season. The opponents averaged 41.8 yards per drive that started in this zone. The opponents scored a touchdown 15% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 19%.
The Tigers opponents scored a FG 5% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 7%.
15% of the drives that started in this zone ended in a 3 and out. The NCAA average was 24%.
The opponents Punted 50% of the time. The NCAA average was 48%.
The Tigers opponents had a turnover 15% of the time from this zone. The NCAA average was 13%
The Tigers averaged 1.1 points per drive from this zone.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.