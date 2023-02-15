TigerSportsReport partnered with SportSource Analytics to provide you with the most in-depth analytical coverage you'll find covering the Memphis football team.

We've written articles about Memphis Football Tendencies, we looked at the Coming Out Tendencies – First 3 Plays of the Drive. In part 2 we looked at the Field Zone Offensive Drive Breakdown. Part 3 we looked at the Overall Down and Distance Play Tendencies. In part 4 we looked at Basic Tendencies. Part 5 looked at the Defense Scouting Report by down and distance for the 2022 season.

Now we'll take a look at Field Zone Defensive Possession Breakdown.

We'll look at each area of the field and show you how many drives the opponent started in that area, average yards per drive that started in that area, the percentage of time they scored from a drive that started in that area, 3 and outs, punts, and turnovers. Let's take a look.



