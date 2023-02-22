TigerSportsReport partnered with SportSource Analytics to provide you with the most in-depth analytical coverage you'll find covering the Memphis football team.

We've written articles about Memphis Football Tendencies, we looked at the Coming Out Tendencies – First 3 Plays of the Drive. In part 2 we looked at the Field Zone Offensive Drive Breakdown. Part 3 we looked at the Overall Down and Distance Play Tendencies. In part 4 we looked at Basic Tendencies. Part 5 looked at the Defense Scouting Report by down and distance for the 2022 season. In part 6 we looked at Field Zone Defensive Possession Breakdown.

Next we take a look at the 2022's Overall Special Team Efficiency.

SportSource ranks and sorts all FBS Teams (since 2005) by overall special teams efficiency. Efficient Kickoff Return Percentage is defined as the percentage of returned kicks (not touchbacks, onside kicks, kicks out of bounds, fair catches, or downed kicks) that the return team advanced past its own 25-yard line. Efficient Kick Return Defense Percentage is defined as the percentage of returned kicks defended (not touchbacks, onside kicks, kicks out of bounds, fair catches, or downed kicks) that did not advance past the opponent’s own 25-yard line. Efficient Punt Return Percentage is defined as the percentage of punt returns that net 38 yards or less or result in field position past the team’s own 20-yard line. Efficient Punt Return Defense Percentage is defined as the percentage of punt returns allowed that net 38 yards or more or result in field position inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. The Overall ST (Special Teams) Rating is a proprietary formula that evaluates all four special-teams efficiency categories (Kickoff Return, Kickoff Return Defense, Punt Return, and Punt Return Defense) and also factors in special teams turnovers, touchdowns, and blocked punts into a composite score that measures the overall performance of the special teams units.